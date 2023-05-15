James Gunn on GOTG 3 Gamora Confusion Following Avengers: Endgame

James Gunn Clarifies If GOTG 3’s Gamora Is From Avengers Endgame

James Gunn has clarified some details about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s version of Gamora and her characterization.

Did James Gunn confirm that GOTG 3’s Gamora is the same one from Endgame?

When asked by a fan through Twitter if the Gamora seen in the most recent Guardians of the Galaxy movie was the same one that crossed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s main timeline in Avengers: Endgame, the director confirmed that this was the case.

Yes — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 11, 2023

In a follow-up reply, Gunn confirmed that this Gamora is more standoffish because she’s from 2014 — the time of the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie before all of her character development. In the first movie in the series, Gamora was as antagonistic to Star-Lord as she is in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as another Twitter user said.

Yep — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 11, 2023

“In the film, our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days,” reads the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel’s synopsis. “Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was directed by James Gunn and was released in theaters on May 5. The sequel heavily features the backstory of Rocket — the armed and snarky raccoon voiced by Bradley Cooper — and his history with the film’s villain, The High Evolutionary (played by Chukwudi Iwuji). Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters.