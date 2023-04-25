Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom Footage Reveals New Plot Details

The Flash wasn’t the only upcoming DC release with a presence at today’s CinemaCon event. Warner Bros. also used its presentation at the annual confab to premiere new footage from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The trailer wasn’t released online, but it gave viewers a much better idea of what to expect from Jason Momoa’s next (and possibly final) outing as Arthur Curry.

According to Deadline’s description, the trailer shows Arthur splitting his time between Atlantis and the lighthouse home that he grew up in with his father, Tom Curry (Temuera Morrison). Guests in attendance also got an early look at some of the film’s action scenes, from a beachside skirmish to another undersea battle involving a submarine. Additionally, the footage previewed Arthur’s unlikely team-up with his half-brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), the original film’s main villain. However, the jilted siblings will face a common enemy later this year.

After the first Aquaman sent Arthur and Mera in search of the Trident of Atlan, The Lost Kingdom has a new three-pronged macguffin coming into play: the Black Trident, which has already been found by David Kane, a.k.a. Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Still holding Arthur responsible for the death of his father, Manta vows to use the weapon to “destroy Aquaman and everything he holds dear.” Aiding him on his quest for revenge is Randall Park’s Dr. Stephen Shin, who also made an appearance in the trailer during an arctic expedition scene.

Both Momoa and director James Wan also addressed the crowd via pre-recorded videos, as they teased all of the ways that the new film will be bigger than its predecessor. Wan described the sequel as “an action adventure story with a really fun bromance between Arthur and Orm. Orm was a villain the first time around, but this time Arthur needs him.” Additionally, Wan confirmed that Arthur and Orm’s journey will take them to “beautiful strange new worlds” where they will meet lots of “interesting new characters.”

The trailer was also reportedly lacking in new scenes featuring Amber Heard’s Mera, who only appeared in one brief shot. This isn’t too surprising, since Heard claimed last year that WB cut most of her character’s scenes in the film due to her ongoing war of words — and subsequent legal battle — with here ex-husband, Johnny Depp. But the new footage revealed that in the time since the first movie, she and Arthur had a baby together, so it will be interesting to see how The Lost Kingdom handles her absence when she (supposedly) has a newborn to help take care of.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theaters on December 22.

Are you excited to see this new footage for yourself? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Aquaman by Geoff Johns Omnibus

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.