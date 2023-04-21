Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Clip Teases the MCU’s First F-Bomb

After The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker showed us what James Gunn can do when he has complete creative control over his superhero projects, some fans might be finding it hard to get excited by his return to the more family-friendly confines of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy saga. But since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks his final trip to the MCU, Disney may have let him get away with one last act of self-indulgence before he catches the next one-way shuttle to Krypton. The studio has premiered another new clip from Vol. 3, which appears to show Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord uttering the very first (bleeped) F-bomb in the 15-year history of the franchise.

The scene takes place on Counter-Earth, where the High Evolutionary’s race of human-animal hybrids lead idyllic lives in a suburban community. En route to their next mission, most of the Guardians are shown piling into an old Dodge sedan. But although Nebula remains one of the most feared assassins throughout the known universe, there are some things that are outside even her skill set — namely, figuring out how to unlock a car door. Peter Quill does his best to break down the process into simple steps. Regardless, he winds up losing his patience and telling her to “open the f***ing door.”

Disney previously confirmed last month that Vol. 3 will be rated PG-13. According to MPA rules, this permits exactly one use of the F-word during a film’s runtime. Of course, it’s entirely possible that Marvel is taking a Scott Pilgrim-style approach by keeping the bleep in the actual movie (which, honestly, would be kind of disappointing).

But assuming this isn’t a fake-out, it’s safe to say that nobody expected Pratt’s character to be the one to deliver the MCU’s first F-bomb. It was a much safer bet that Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson would have this honor when Deadpool 3 arrives in 2024.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5.

