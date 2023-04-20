Guardians 3 Featurette Highlights The Team’s Unlikely Success

Before 2014, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was led by Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, and the Avengers. Compared to the flagship superheroes, the Guardians of the Galaxy were relatively unknown. As Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained, “People didn’t understand why we were doing that space movie with a raccoon.” Yet, the improbable group of misfits became beloved superheroes in the MCU. The latest featurette for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 highlights the team’s unlikely success over the past decade.

When he first signed on as Peter Quill, Chris Pratt said, “The Guardians of the Galaxy were like this ragtag squad of nobodies.” Dave Bautista, who stars as Drax, called the Guardians “imperfect” with troublesome pasts. Yet Guardians of the Galaxy were a huge success, critically and financially, and the group quickly became some of Marvel’s most lovable heroes.

The upcoming third film will be the Guardians’ swan song as the group will go on one last ride together. The cast understands the significance of Vol. 3, as some of the actors will say goodbye to characters they’ve been playing for a decade. Sean Gunn, who plays Kraglin Obfonteri, said, “Knowing that there’s a finality to the whole experience really made me very emotional.”

Who will live and who will die is unknown. But for now, Pratt is thankful he got to experience this special ride with his fellow castmates. “To be part of something that’s just so universally beloved, it’s special,” Pratt said. “It’s hard to even put into words. It’s been a blast.”

Watch the featurette below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives on May 5.

Which of the Guardians will perish in Vol. 3? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!

