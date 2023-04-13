Hello Fresh to Offer Free Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Snack Kits

Hello Fresh is a subscription service providing meal kits by mail, but you won’t need to subscribe to possibly score their special Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Guardians Snack Adventure Kit. Quantities are limited but the kit includes collectible cups, jar, and a battery powered milk foamer.

The snacks come in the form of raw ingredients with recipe instruction cards, and are meant to mimic food and drink from the film itself. Recipients will get all they need to make “Milky Fizz” and “Zarg Nut Bites.” The former is a drink that combines seltzer, coconut milk, mango chunks, and apricot jam. The latter, snack balls made from crushed pretzels, nuts, chocolate chips, dates, and peanut butter and sweet Thai chili sauce holding them all together.

In addition, actual subscribers can get Guardians-themed full meals, with two available per week starting now. These include:

Terran-Style St. Louis Sandwich with Sliced Dill Pickle and Potato Rounds

“Destroyed” Thai Chili Coconut Smash Patties with Coconut Lime Rice and Roasted Green Beans

Galactic Beef Melts with Blue Corn Chips

Galaxy Greens Ricotta Ravioli with Lemony Zucchini and Toasted Panko & Parsley

Fire-Blasted Vegan Coconut Curry Soup with Tomatoes & Cauliflower

Crispy Orloni-Style Tilapia Tacos with Chipotle Mayo, Cilantro Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Jalapeños, & Radishes

Online sign-ups for the free snack kits will begin April 17th at noon eastern time. Additional drops will occur April 24 and May 1.

What do you think of the Guardians-themed recipes? Will they entice you to try any? Let us know in comments.

