The High Evolutionary Speaks in a New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 TV Spot

When he first worked with James Gunn on HBO Max’s Peacemaker series, Chukwudi Iwuji found himself playing a very complex character as Clemson Murn — not a villain, but not necessarily a hero either. But when Gunn asked him to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as the film’s main big-bad, the director had only evil things on his mind. The long-awaited sequel brings Iwuji into the MCU fold as the High Evolutionary, a fan-favorite adversary from Marvel’s comic book universe. And with exactly one month left until its release, the studio has premiered a new TV spot that puts the spotlight on Iwuji’s mad scientist. Check it out below.

As in the comics, the High Evolutionary is the creator of his own breed of human-animal hybrids known as the New Men. In the MCU, one of his early experiments was none other than Rocket, which makes the Guardians’ next adventure a personal one for the gun-toting raccoon. Iwuji’s character sounds positively menacing as he vows to stop the team from interfering with his plans. Regardless, the heroes refuse to yield. Although Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) warns that many of the galaxy’s inhabitants think of the High Evolutionary as a God. But Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill promises a “face off” as they embark on their final journey together.

In just 30 seconds, the clip highlights a smattering of new footage from the upcoming installment. Sadly, Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock is nowhere to be found. But the spot does include a healthy dose of the Guardians’ trademark banter. And as a bonus, the clip prominently features Heart’s “Crazy on You,” which Gunn has confirmed will be included on Awesome Mix Vol. 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5. Tickets for the film are on sale now.

