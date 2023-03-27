Lucasfilm could be heading to France to debut the final installment of the Indiana Jones saga. Via Deadline, Disney is currently “in talks” with the Cannes Film Festival to host the world premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which would screen the highly-anticipated sequel more than a full month before it hits theaters in June.

The Indiana Jones franchise already has ties to Cannes. In 2008, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull had its own debut at the festival. And while reactions to the film were mixed among longtime fans, it still received a four-minute standing ovation—not the longest in the festival’s history (that honor belongs to Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth, which clocked in at 22 minutes in 2006), but no small feat nonetheless.

Evidently, no deals have been made yet. But the film has apparently been formally invited to take part in this year’s festivities. If everything works out, Dial of Destiny will screen on either the second or third day of the event, which takes place from May 16-27. The report also notes that Disney’s willingness to premiere the film this far in advance of its theatrical debut indicates a great deal of confidence in the final cut.

Deadline doesn’t say whether Dial of Destiny will screen in competition with other festival entries. But that seems unlikely. Still, films of that nature can still make a big impact at the event. Last year’s Cannes celebration memorably hosted the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, which went on to become one of the most critically-acclaimed and highest-grossing movies of 2022. The organizers also presented Tom Cruise with an honorary Palme d’Or, the top prize awarded by the festival.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens nationwide on June 30.

Are you looking forward to hearing early reactions to the film out of Cannes? Let us know in the comment section below!

