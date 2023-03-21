Shazam! Fury of the Gods Opens With $30.5 Million

Just over a year ago, Sony’s Morbius was dragged for its lackluster $39 million opening as it went on its way to bombing at the box office. Twice. However, there’s a new contender for the biggest superhero bust of our time. Shazam! Fury of the Gods opened at #1 with $30.5 million, well under the modest projections that had it coming in at $40 million on the high end.

Technically, this is only third-lowest opening of the DC Extended Universe movies. Wonder Woman 1984 and The Suicide Squad had $16.7 million and $26.2 million, respectively. But those films were released day and date with their streaming debut on HBO Max. Fury of the Gods doesn’t have the same excuse.

The original Shazam! opened with $53.5 million in 2019, while Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie had a $67 million opening last year. There is going to be a lot of talk about why Shazam! 2 failed to take flight. But it surely could have used some of Johnson’s star power as Black Adam. Audiences just didn’t seem to be excited about the Daughters of Atlas as the primary villains. And these aren’t numbers that scream “sequel!”

In second place, Scream VI held on with $17.5 million and $76 million to date, while Creed III took the third slot with $15.3 million. Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut has earned $127.7 million so far. Sony’s 65 had a fourth place finish with $5.8 million and a new total of $22.4 million. Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania fell to fifth place with $4.7 million towards its new $205.8 million total. Although Quantumania opened with $120 million, it will still have trouble passing Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s $216 million total from 2019.

Cocaine Bear snorted its way to a sixth place finish with $3.87 million, and $58.4 million so far, while Jesus Revolution landed in seventh place with $3.5 million on its way to $45.4 million. Champions had a modest second weekend in 8th place, with $3 million added to its two week total of $10.5 million.

Avatar: The Way of Water is nearing the end of its run in the top ten with a ninth place finish for $1.92 million. Domestically, it has taken in $678.1 million to date, meaning that The Way of Water will fall short of matching or exceeding the $718.7 million domestic total of Top Gun: Maverick. However, The Way of Water‘s 2.303 billion worldwide box office far exceeds Maverick‘s $1.493 billion.

Finally, in tenth place, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is wrapping up its impressive run with $1.5 million, which brings its domestic total to $182.5 million.

What did you think about this week’s box office results? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Shazam!: To Hell and Back

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.