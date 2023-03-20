Shazam! Fury of the Gods – What Did You Think?!

Warning: The comment section of this post will have spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods!

DC’s first movie of the year has arrived, but the sequel to Shazam! hasn’t exactly gotten a hero’s welcome at the box office. It’s not the strongest sequel we’ve ever seen, and there are definitely some issues with it. Regardless, it’s not without its charms. But we’ve already had our say about the movie, and now it’s your opportunity to pass judgment. This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

For all of our previous coverage about this film, click here. You can also read our official review.

The story takes place a few years after the original film, and you can really tell by the way that the young actors have grown up. Despite sharing the powers of Shazam, Billy Batson (Asher Angel and Zachary Levi) and his superhuman foster siblings are not a cohesive unit. Even the people of Philadelphia think that they are walking disasters. And that brings them some unwanted attention from the Daughters’ of Atlas.

These children of a Titan include Helen Mirren as Hespera, Lucy Liu as Kalypso, and Rachel Zegler as Anthea. Hespera and Kalypso want to take back the powers from the Shazam family that they view as rightfully belonging to them. That sets the stage for most of the superhero conflict in the film. It’s fine for what it is, but it is probably not good enough to merit another sequel.

Now it’s your turn to leave your reviews for Shazam! Fury of the Gods in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Shazam!: To Hell and Back

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.