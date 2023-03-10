Andy Serkis is Willing To Appear in New Lord of the Rings Films

Last month, Warner Bros. confirmed its plans to develop a new series of Lord of the Rings films. But because nobody has any clue what those films will be about or which characters will appear in them, a lot of fans still can’t decide if this is a good idea. Regardless, one person close to the franchise is up for returning to Middle-earth… just as long as Peter Jackson and his original collaborators are in the driver’s seat. While appearing on BroBible’s Post-Credit Podcast (via EW), Gollum actor Andy Serkis shared his thoughts on WB’s aims for The Lord of the Rings’ future.

“Look, [producers] Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens are sort of a second family that I have become part of and have gone on to make so many films with,” said Serkis. “And — let me tell you — they are the best and most incredible people to work with. I think that there are so many other potential Middle-earth projects which could come about, and if they’re doing them, I would, of course, jump at the chance to have that relationship rekindled.”

Serkis also added that “Middle-earth has never left me,” which is hardly a surprise. Over the last few years, Serkis has recorded audiobooks for each installment of the main LOTR saga. Plus, he occasionally dusts off the old Gollum voice when he visits The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Aside from his game-changing performance as Gollum, Serkis worked on some of Jackson’s movies in a different capacity as well. He was the second unit director on all three films in The Hobbit trilogy, and he has since branched out into directing his own features like Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. So even if Serkis doesn’t end up playing a character in the new films, he could always try his hand behind the camera. In the meantime, Jackson’s involvement with the new films isn’t a sure thing yet. But evidently, the studio has been keeping him, Walsh, and Boyens appraised of what they have in mind for the franchise since before the news became public.

