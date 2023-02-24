Warner Bros. and New Line Confirm New Lord of the Rings Films

Get ready to experience Middle-earth on the big screen all over again. Most fans knew that it was only a matter of time before Warner Bros. revisited its über-successful Lord of the Rings franchise, which resulted in almost $3 billion at the box office and 17 Oscar wins. But today, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav finally made it official. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Studios are collaborating on another series of films based on J.R.R. Tolkein’s fantasy works.

Zaslav began teasing the possibility of new Lord of the Rings films last fall. However, it wasn’t until today’s call with investors that he formally announced that these plans were set in stone. In order to pull this off, the studio made a multi-year pact with Embracer Group AB, the Swedish gaming company that acquired the film rights to Tolkein’s original novels in 2022. Under the deal’s terms, Warners can now develop “multiple” new movies that take place in the books’ universe.

There’s no word on story details, and no filmmakers are currently attached. Regardless, Peter Jackson has reportedly been kept “in the loop every step of the way” alongside his collaborators on the original Lord of the Rings trilogy, including Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. The trio even addressed the news in a joint statement, claiming, “We look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward.”

“Twenty years ago, New Line took an unprecedented leap of faith to realize the incredible stories, characters and world of The Lord of the Rings on the big screen,” added Warner Bros. film chiefs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy. “The result was a landmark series of films that have been embraced by generations of fans. But for all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien remains largely unexplored on film. The opportunity to invite fans deeper into the cinematic world of Middle-earth is an honor, and we are excited to partner with Middle-earth Enterprises and Embracer on this adventure.”

These aren’t the only Lord of the Rings movies on the horizon. WB is also gearing up to release a new anime film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, which takes place 260 years before The Two Towers and features the voice talents of Brian Cox and Miranda Otto, the latter of whom reprises her role as Éowyn from Jackson’s trilogy. That film will hit theaters on April 12, 2024.

What are you hoping to see in a new Lord of the Rings films? Let us know in the comment section below!

