Zachary Levi Shares His Hopes For Shazam’s Future in the DCU

Whether or not Shazam! has a place in the new DC Universe is entirely dependent on Fury of the Gods’ box office performance. But although the sequel is tracking to earn considerably less than the original movie during its opening weekend, headliner Zachary Levi shared his hopes about Shazam’s future. In a new interview with ScreenRant, Levi was asked what could be next for Billy Batson if given the chance to return for more sequels. Fortunately, he sounds game for just about anything.

Shortly after James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as the new heads of DC Studios, Levi was one of their earliest defenders. That was unsurprising, since he already had a relationship with both executives. And because of this, he’s willing to go along with “whatever they want” to do with his character.

“I’ve known Peter Safran for years because he’s my boss,” said Levi. “He’s now my boss-boss, but he’s been my boss as my producer. And I’ve known James for years and been a fan of his work for years. I think he’s a visionary kind of guy. He really understands world building, and I trust that they’re going to come up with some really cool avenues and directions for all of them. Not just Shazam [and] the Shazamily, but all the characters within DCU to go live really cool lives and make cool movies. And wherever they collide me into them, I will be stoked.”

One of the biggest projects on Gunn and Safran’s slate is The Brave and the Bold, which shares its name with the DC comic book series that pits two or more heroes side by side against a common enemy. The upcoming film will unite Batman with his son, Damian Wayne, a.k.a. Robin. But it also leaves the door open for future installments featuring other heroic pairings. And if Levi gets his way, we could see Shazam teaming up with another well-known DC character.

“I think that no matter who Shazam or Billy is teamed up with, he’s going to be the puppy dog,” noted Levi. “It’s like, ‘Wow, this is so cool. Wow, what are we doing?’ Right? And they’ll end up being more of a straight man to Billy’s silliness. I actually think Green Lantern would be a really fun character. The Lantern Corps; their abilities are so endless almost with their ability to create a manifest. And I think that, coupled with the child delight in Billy, [means] we would have so much fun.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters on March 17.

What do you think of Levi’s ideas for Shazam’s future? Let us know in the comment section below!

