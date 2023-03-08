Early Shazam! 2 Reactions Say It’s Just as Fun as the First Film

Upon its release in 2019, the original Shazam! earned top marks for offering a lighthearted alternative to WB’s more dour DC entries, most of which weren’t faring so well with critics. As it turns out, audiences want their superhero movies to be fun. So it bodes well that the filmmakers seem to have brought more of the same charm to the highly-anticipated sequel, Fury of the Gods. With 10 days left until its premiere, critics have begun sharing their early Shazam! 2 reactions online, and the consensus is overwhelmingly positive.
In general, it sounds like Billy Batson’s latest adventure doesn’t sacrifice any of the heart and humor that made the first film a success, even with all-new villains raising the stakes. You can check out a few highlights below.
The sequel features a much larger cast than its predecessor, with the Shazam family getting in on more of the action than they did at the end of the last film. Fortunately, most critics agree that everyone gets their time to shine. Some also expressed hope that the actors will get to reprise their roles in the new DCU.
Fury of the Gods notably marks the DC debut of the Daughters of Atlas, played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler. Many reviews are praising them as the sequel’s MVPs. In fact, even the dragon glimpsed in the film’s trailers gets a passing mention as well.
Other critics, including Brandon Davis and Eric Eisenberg, felt the sequel didn’t break any new ground this time. Regardless, the story still packs enough of an emotional punch for viewers to stay entertained. Eisenberg even teased that a few “real surprises” await us.
In one of the film’s rare negative reviews, Gabriella Geisinger confessed that Djimon Hounsou (Shazam) and Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman) make an amusing pair in the sequel. Regardless, she was still unimpressed with the final result, taking particular aim at the action-packed climax.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters on March 17.
