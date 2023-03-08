Early Shazam! 2 Reactions Say It’s Just as Fun as the First Film

Upon its release in 2019, the original Shazam! earned top marks for offering a lighthearted alternative to WB’s more dour DC entries, most of which weren’t faring so well with critics. As it turns out, audiences want their superhero movies to be fun. So it bodes well that the filmmakers seem to have brought more of the same charm to the highly-anticipated sequel, Fury of the Gods. With 10 days left until its premiere, critics have begun sharing their early Shazam! 2 reactions online, and the consensus is overwhelmingly positive.

In general, it sounds like Billy Batson’s latest adventure doesn’t sacrifice any of the heart and humor that made the first film a success, even with all-new villains raising the stakes. You can check out a few highlights below.

The sequel features a much larger cast than its predecessor, with the Shazam family getting in on more of the action than they did at the end of the last film. Fortunately, most critics agree that everyone gets their time to shine. Some also expressed hope that the actors will get to reprise their roles in the new DCU.

#ShazamFuryOfTheGods is what I wanted the movie to be. The film does a good job of balancing this large cast and it’s just a fun superhero movie with a lot of heart. I’d love to see these characters and actors carry on in the #DCU and I think it can fit it. Go see it for yourself pic.twitter.com/MkhTz3GqjO — Joseph Deckelmeier (@Joelluminerdi) March 7, 2023

#ShazamFuryOfTheGods is a MAGICAL and HILARIOUS family adventure. @PonySmasher SUPERCHARGES everything that made the first film special with the heart of the story always the SHAZAMILY. @RachelZegler and Jack Dylan Grazer steal every scene. #ShazamMovie@WBPictures @WarnerBrosCA pic.twitter.com/k3TCzu0BzS — Daniel Baptista – The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) March 7, 2023

Fury of the Gods notably marks the DC debut of the Daughters of Atlas, played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler. Many reviews are praising them as the sequel’s MVPs. In fact, even the dragon glimpsed in the film’s trailers gets a passing mention as well.

SHAZAM FURY OF THE GODS is endearing, hilarious, entertaining and epic. Helen Mirren stands out as a great addition to Shazam's roster. Sandberg's film is just as engaging as the first, but here the stakes are upped. Huge twists galore, DC fans are going to love Shazam 2 #Shazam pic.twitter.com/nrNedK2xIu — Ben Rolph / TheDCTVshow (@TheDCTVshow) March 7, 2023

Shazam continues to lean into his silliness and immaturity in this sequel which tells us this franchise will remain to keep these films funny, light and slapstick-ish. The sequel comes with more action, compelling villains and a complicated antihero. #ShazamFuryOfTheGods #Shazam2 pic.twitter.com/Po5J64rd91 — Jamie Broadnax ? Disney World (@JamieBroadnax) March 7, 2023

#ShazamFuryOfTheGods // #ShazamMovie is a super-powered sequel that packs a punch. A super solid, super fun & super smart blend of hilarity, heart & heroics. Ramps up the action & irreverence to a delightful degree. Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu & Rachel Zegler are MVPs. ❤️ the dragon! pic.twitter.com/C4eP4ukAk1 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 7, 2023

Other critics, including Brandon Davis and Eric Eisenberg, felt the sequel didn’t break any new ground this time. Regardless, the story still packs enough of an emotional punch for viewers to stay entertained. Eisenberg even teased that a few “real surprises” await us.

I saw #Shazam! Fury of the Gods!



It’s a really good sequel. The theme of found family delivers great emotional beats. Sandberg sprinkles some horror elements while maintaining the childish joy & charm of the Shazamily.



Nothing brand new but highly entertaining! Really enjoyed. pic.twitter.com/7BFToNMRDj — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) March 7, 2023

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is a super fun and worthy sequel. Not a game changing comic book movie, but it wins you over with its characters and energy. Has some real surprises and a knowing sensibility that suit it well – plus some creative and exciting monster action. #ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/J5gXH3lzzx — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) March 7, 2023

In one of the film’s rare negative reviews, Gabriella Geisinger confessed that Djimon Hounsou (Shazam) and Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman) make an amusing pair in the sequel. Regardless, she was still unimpressed with the final result, taking particular aim at the action-packed climax.

Within #ShazamFuryOfTheGods is a fun buddy comedy starring Djimon Hounsou & Jack Dylan Grazer. Unfortunately, you have to watch Shazam 2 to see it. Few bright spots bogged down by final act muddy CGI battle. Levi plays Billy as if he's in on the joke — an uncanny valley of humour — gabriella geisinger ◟̽◞̽ (@gmgeisinger) March 7, 2023

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters on March 17.

