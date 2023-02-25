DC Releases the Main Theme From Shazam! Fury of the Gods

2023 is off to a fast start for composer Christophe Beck. Last week, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania featured Beck’s fifth Marvel score. And next month, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will mark his DC debut. Beck is taking over the musical reigns from Benjamin Wallfisch, who composed the score for the first Shazam! movie. If the main theme from Fury of the Gods is any indication, then the film is in good hands.

DC and Warner Bros.’ Watertower Music have released the main theme on Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes Store, Deezer, and Tidal. It’s also on YouTube, which means you can listen to it in the video below.

The sequel takes place a few years after Billy Batson (Asher Angel) first shared his Shazam powers with his foster siblings, Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer), Mary Bromfield (Grace Fulton), Eugene Choi (Ian Chen), Darla Dudley (Faithe Herman), and Pedro Peña (Jovan Armand). Collectively, they are the Shazam Family in their adult forms, with Zachary Levi as Billy, Adam Brody as Freddy, Ross Butler as Eugene, Meagan Good as Darla, and D. J. Cotrona as Pedro. Fulton is the only cast member who also plays her Shazam-empowered counterpart.

Unfortunately for the Shazam family, their power isn’t really theirs. Part of their abilities come from the Titan, Atlas, and that’s why the Daughters of Atlas, Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu), have come to reclaim those powers. Anthea (Rachel Zegler), the youngest daughter of Atlas, may prove to be an ally for the heroes. If they can trust her.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will hit theaters on Friday, March 17.

What do you think about the main theme from Shazam! Fury of the Gods? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Shazam: The World’s Mightiest Mortal Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.