Isabela Merced Cast In Fede Alvarez’s Alien Movie

Last December, word broke that director Fede Álvarez’s Alien movie would begin filming early this year. Now, a new actress has been lined up for the film. According to Deadline, Isabela Merced has joined the cast, and she will star opposite Cailee Spaeny. However, details about their roles are currently unrevealed.

For some fans, Merced is best known for playing Dora the Explorer in Dora and the Lost City of Gold. She has also appeared in Transformers: The Last Knight, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and the most recent remake of Father of the Bride. Last year, Merced played Juliet in the Hulu original film, Rosaline. Her upcoming projects include Turtles All the Way Down and Sony’s Madame Web movie.

The premise for the new Alien movie has yet to be revealed. However, it is based on an original idea that Álvarez pitched to Ridley Scott several years ago. Scott, who directed the original Alien, will produce the new film through his Scott Free banner.

Curiously, Deadline’s report doesn’t mention that the new film was originally intended to premiere as a Hulu original. Plans may have changed in the interim, but for now, 20th Century Studios hasn’t given any firm confirmation that the next Alien film will go theatrical instead of direct-to-streaming.

Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images

