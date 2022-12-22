Fede Álvarez’s Alien Movie Gets a Start Date, New Working Title

2023 is primed to be a big year for the Alien franchise. Noah Hawley’s highly-anticipated TV series will finally start production sometime next year. But beyond that, the Xenomorphs are also getting a new movie, and cameras are set to roll a lot sooner than originally thought. A new listing found on the official Film & Television Industry Alliance website reveals that the upcoming Alien film from director Fede Álvarez is hoping to begin shooting on February 6, 2023. The entry also confirms that the movie’s working title is Alien: Romulus.

The film was announced back in March and notably counts original Alien director Ridley Scott as one of its producers. Although it’s still unclear how the movie connects to previous Alien installments, it is based on an original concept from Álvarez himself, who pitched his ideas to Scott several years ago. Last month, Cailee Spaeny signed on to play the lead character in the film.

Fans can speculate on the nature of the film’s “Romulus” subtitle. Of course, this is likely to change between now and the movie’s debut. Production is slated to begin in Budapest, Hungary next year. Álvarez is also co-writing the screenplay with his Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe collaborator Rodo Sayagues, which may indicate that the project will take the franchise back to its sci-fi horror roots.

20th Century Studios hasn’t announced a release date for Álvarez’s Alien movie. However, the film is expected to have its world premiere on Hulu.

