Shazam! 2 Reveals Unseen Footage in a New International Trailer

Billy Batson’s return to theaters is just around the corner. DC’s 2023 slate kicks off in less than a month with the premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. And a new international trailer has arrived online showcasing a ton of new action shots from the Shazam! sequel. You can check it out for yourself in the player below.

As with many of the film’s recent promos, the trailer once again re-uses the scene from the original Shazam! where Billy jumps off a roof and transforms in mid-air. It’s a little tired at this point. But in this case, there’s enough new footage to make up for it. Specifically, a handful of new scenes featuring the Daughters of Atlas are on display. And if you’ve ever wanted to see Zachary Levi slam a 77-year-old woman into a wall, you’re in luck, because that’s exactly what he does to Helen Mirren’s Hespera.

Philadelphia locals (like yours truly) should appreciate seeing a few of the city’s landmarks in the trailer as well, even if they do wind up getting destroyed in the long run. Some of the film’s biggest action scenes happen on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and at Citizens Bank Park, the latter of which gets annihilated by a giant dragon.

However, this isn’t the only mythical beast that Hespera and her allies will conjure up during the movie’s runtime. The clip also highlights a few of the other orc-like creatures serving the trio of villains. But fortunately, they’re no match for Billy and his foster siblings, all of whom now have powers of their own.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods opens on March 17.

