Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie Starts Production

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza is officially opening for business. Blumhouse has spent the last six years trying to get a Five Nights at Freddy’s adaptation off the ground. But after making considerable progress these past few months, producer Jason Blum has confirmed that today marks the start of production on the film, which is based on Scott Cawthon’s hit video game series of the same name.

Blum shared the news on Twitter earlier today with a photo from the set that reveals the film’s working title to be Bad Cupcake. You can check out the new image below.

Just like the games that inspired it, Five Nights at Freddy’s will follow a hapless security guard at a family-themed pizzeria similar to Chuck E. Cheese. During the graveyard shift, he learns that the restaurant’s animatronics come to life, and they aren’t as friendly as they’re marketed to be. Needless to say, the guard will need to use all his available wits in order to survive each night on the job.

Josh Hutcherson leads the film’s cast as Mike Schmidt, the aforementioned security guard who gets more than he bargained for when he starts his new job at Freddy’s. Matthew Lillard is co-starring as William Afton, one of the founders of Fazbear Entertainment. Earlier this week, Mary Stuart Masterson also joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

With The Last of Us setting a new sky-high bar for video game adaptations, there’s a lot of pressure on Five Nights at Freddy’s to succeed. But if nothing else, the movie’s animatronics are sure to be faithful recreations of their digital counterparts. The filmmakers are collaborating with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop to bring these critters to life on the big screen.

Emma Tammi is directing Five Nights at Freddy’s from a screenplay that she co-wrote with Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback. Blumhouse hasn’t announced a release date for the movie yet.

Are you happy to hear that the film is currently in production? Let us know in the comment section below!

