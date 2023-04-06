Five Nights at Freddy’s Sets October Premiere, Shares First Image

Blumhouse Productions has officially set a date with Freddy Fazbear. The studio’s adaptation of Scott Cawthon’s Five Nights at Freddy’s video games has been in production for over two months now. But today, the filmmakers finally confirmed that the movie will hit theaters day-and-date with Peacock on October 27, just in time for Halloween. You can view producer Jason Blum’s announcement below.

As promised:#FNAF FANS: You asked and we delivered. #FNAFMovie is coming this Halloween on October 27. 2023!!!!!



205 days until the party.



And that is the BIG NEWS — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) April 6, 2023

Having a film stream on Peacock the same day that it opens in theaters has become an annual tradition for Blumhouse and Universal. Both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends followed this release model when they premiered in 2021 and 2022, respectively. However, the news about Five Nights at Freddy’s still comes as a shock given the underwhelming box office performance of Halloween Ends last year, which many attributed to the film’s streaming availability.

Regardless, Blumhouse also paired the release date announcement with the first official photo from Five Nights at Freddy’s. The image shows the exterior of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, the family-themed eatery where the original video games take place. In front of the building, a young boy stands next to the pizzeria namesake mascot, an animatronic bear who seems warm and cuddly during the day. But once the business closes for the evening, Freddy and his fellow mechanical forest critters unleash their sinister side, something a new security guard learns during his first night on the job.

Josh Hutcherson is headlining the movie as the aforementioned security guard, who must use every resource at his disposal in order to make it to the end of his shift. Lillard co-stars as the film’s main villain, William Afton, one of Freddy Fazbear’s founders and the creator of the restaurant’s animatronics. Other cast members include Mary Stuart Masterson, Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling, and Elizabeth Lail. Emma Tammi is directing the adaptation from a screenplay by herself, Cawthon, and Seth Cuddeback.

Are you excited to celebrate Halloween with Five Nights at Freddy’s this fall? Also, will you be watching the film in theaters or on Peacock? Let us know in the comment section below!

