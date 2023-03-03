Blumhouse and James Wan Team Up For Dead by Daylight

With Five Nights at Freddy’s currently in production, Blumhouse has just found another hit video game to turn into a feature film. Variety reports that the studio is developing a movie based on Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight. James Wan is also onboard as a producer through his Atomic Monster banner.

Dead by Daylight originally launched as an online multiplayer title in 2016. The game tasks four players with escaping from a dense, fog-blanketed forest while another player controls the killer that hunts them down and sacrifices them to a supernatural force simply known as the entity. The game has attracted more than 50 million users since its debut. Over the years, it has also added characters and locations from popular horror franchises like Halloween, Resident Evil, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Stranger Things.

Wan and Blumhouse founder Jason Blum are producing the movie with Behaviour’s executive vice president, Stephen Mulrooney. In a statement, Mulrooney said he “couldn’t be more thrilled” to be collaborating with Blum and Wan on the project. He even called them the “ideal partners” to bring Dead by Daylight to life on the big screen. Behaviour’s Remi Racine will also serve as an executive producer on the film alongside Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear and Judson Scott, Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek, and Striker Entertainment’s Russell Binder. The search is currently underway for a writer and director.

“In Dead by Daylight, the Behaviour team has created a love letter to the world of horror, building an incredible environment teeming with atmosphere and terrifying villains — perfect for a scary cinematic adaptation,” said Wan in his own statement. “We’re big fans of the game at Atomic Monster, and are thrilled to be teaming up with Blumhouse to bring this frighteningly visceral world to the big screen.”

“We know there are so many fans of Dead by Daylight out there and think it’s imperative we find someone who appreciates and loves the world as much as we do, to help us bring the game to the big screen,” added Blum. “We know our partners at Behaviour and Atomic Monster will help us bring the best version of this game to life.”

