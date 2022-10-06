Emma Tammi Will Direct Five Nights at Freddy’s For Blumhouse

Blumhouse is entering the business of video game adaptations with its own film based on Five Nights at Freddy’s. Created by Scott Cawthorn, the series has amassed a large cult following since its flagship installment launched in 2014. Now, the movie finally has a director. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Emma Tammi has signed on bring Freddy Fazbear and his gang of homicidal animatronics to life on the big screen.

The original Five Nights at Freddy’s was a survival horror adventure that cast players as a security guard working the graveyard shift at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a Chuck E. Cheese-esque family restaurant that’s also home to a menagerie of animatronic critters. Unfortunately, getting through the night is harder than it sounds. The game spawned multiple sequels and spinoffs, the latest of which was released last year.

Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is also creating its own version of the game’s animatronics for the film adaptation. These will most likely include the initial lineup of Freddy himself, Bonnie the Bunny, Chica the Chicken, and Foxy the Pirate Fox. Subsequent games in the series have added new animatronic characters to the mix in a variety of new locations.

Tammi previously made her feature directorial debut with The Wind in 2018. She also helmed two episodes of Hulu’s Into the Dark and directed all 10 chapters of The Left Right Game, a scripted podcast series headlined by Tessa Thompson. Tammi is co-writing the script for Five Nights at Freddy’s with Seth Cuddeback and Cawthorn, the later of whom will also produce the film with Blumhouse chief Jason Blum in association with Striker Entertainment. Russell Binder will serve as an executive producer.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s is more consistently asked about than any other film I’ve ever worked on, and I’m thrilled to confirm it’s finally happening!” said Blum in a new statement. “With Emma Tammi at the helm, we’re committed to making Scott’s vision of the movie come to life. Rest assured, it will be and is worth the wait.”

Blumhouse hasn’t announced a release date for Five Nights at Freddy’s. However, the studio is hoping to start production in early 2023.

