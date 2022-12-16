Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie Adds Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson

Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s adaptation has found two of its leading men. According to Deadline, Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson have booked roles in the upcoming film. However, their characters’ identities have yet to be revealed.

Launched by Scott Cawthon in 2014, the original Five Nights at Freddy’s video game centered on a hapless security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. During his first night on the job, he learns that all of the restaurant’s animatronics have minds of their own, and he must use all of the wits and tools at his disposal to survive until the end of his shift. Blumhouse has been developing a movie based on the games since 2017. Emma Tammi (The Wind) officially signed on to direct the film back in October.

Most recently, Lillard was a series regular on NBC’s Good Girls until its cancellation last year. He is probably best known for his role in the original Scream installment and for playing Shaggy Rogers in both live-action Scooby-Doo movies. Lillard has continued to voice Shaggy in various animated Scooby-Doo projects over the years. Hutcherson is still widely recognized for starring as Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games franchise. He also starred in the Hulu series Future Man from from 2017 to 2020.

It’s currently unclear if Lillard and Hutcherson are playing human characters or voicing some of the game’s animatronics, which include Freddy himself as well as Bonnie the Bunny, Chica the Chicken, and Foxy the Pirate Fox. Regardless, Blumhouse has already enlisted help from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop to bring these terrifying creatures to life.

Tammi is directing Five Nights at Freddy’s from a screenplay she co-wrote with Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback. Blumhouse still hasn’t announced a release date for the movie. However, production is slated to begin in New Orleans in February 2023.

Do you have any theories about who Lillard and Hutcherson might be playing in the film? Let us know in the comment section below!

