Elizabeth Lail Joins the Cast of Five Nights at Freddy’s

We can officially add one more name to the guest list for Freddy Fazbear’s big-screen pizza party. According to Deadline, Elizabeth Lail has booked a role in Blumhouse’s upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s adaptation. There’s still no word on who she’s playing, but she joins a cast that currently includes Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Kat Conner Sterling, and Mary Stuart Masterson.

Lail is probably best known for her role on Netflix’s You. She has also made recurring appearances on other shows like Once Upon a Time and HBO Max’s recent Gossip Girl revival. Last summer, Lail appeared on the big screen in Mack & Rita and she will soon star alongside Patricia Arquette and Willem Dafoe in Gonzo Girl.

Based on the acclaimed horror video games of the same name, Five Nights at Freddy’s stars Hutcherson as a security guard who begins working at the aforementioned pizza restaurant, which features its own menagerie of animatronics similar to real-life establishments like Chuck E. Cheese. During his first night shift, the hapless newbie learns that these mechanical critters have minds of their own, and must pull himself together in order to survive until morning.

Emma Tammi is directing the feature adaptation and also co-wrote the script with Seth Cuddeback and the original games’ creator, Scott Cawthon. Cawthon is also producing the movie with Jason Blum and executive producers Beatriz Sequeira and Russell Binder. Production began in New Orleans earlier this year, with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop designing the animatronics for the film.

Blumhouse still hasn’t announced a release date for Five Nights at Freddy’s.

