Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham Preview Summons Lovecraftian Horrors

Gotham City has always been a doomy place to live, but the latest evil that threatens its citizens could wipe it off the map for good. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has finally released the official trailer for its next DC animated original movie, Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham. The studio also confirmed that the film will premiere on home media this spring.

Based on the early-aughts limited series by Mike Mignola, Richard Pace and Troy Nixey, The Doom That Came to Gotham re-imagines the Batman mythos in a 1920s pulp setting, featuring unique spins on some of the Dark Knight’s most popular foes, including Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc, Two-Face and more. However, the film will also introduce a new mystical adversary capable of summoning all manner of monsters and demons. As the title suggests, these creatures are heavily inspired by the work of H.P. Lovecraft and aim to bring Gotham to its knees, forcing an inexperienced Bruce Wayne to stop them at all costs, even if that means experimenting with dark magic himself.

You can check out the trailer and box art for the film below.

David Giuntoli (Grimm) stars as the voice of Bruce Wayne/Batman after previously headlining Batman: Soul of the Dragon in 2021. The cast also includes Tati Gabrielle as Kai Li Cain, who becomes Buce’s most valuable ally in his fight to save Gotham. Other voices include Christopher Gorham as Oliver Queen, Patrick Fabian as Harvey Dent, John DiMaggio as James Gordon, and David Dastmalchian as Grendon.

Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham will be released on 4K, Blu-ray, and digital on March 28.

