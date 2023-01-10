Kang’s Dynasty Begins In New Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer

There’s a multiversal war coming to the MCU, and the winner has already been predetermined. Kang the Conqueror is officially making his debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and he’s way above the title characters in terms of power. Now, in the new Quantumania trailer, Kang’s dynasty truly begins as he unleashes his might on the tiniest Avengers.

Scott Lang, Hope van Dyne, and their extended family have also found themselves trapped in the Quantum Realm. And Kang isn’t the only villain they will face there. The trailer also introduces the MCU’s version of M.O.D.O.K., and he’s quite different from his comic book counterpart.

Because the trailer was held so late in tonight’s college football championship game, Ant-Man 3 scribe Jeff Loveness had a little fun with that on Twitter.

Oh shit, I was supposed to edit the Ant Man trailer for tonight. oh shit oh shiT! Does anyone have Final Cut? Windows Movie Maker?! SHIT! — Jeff Loveness (@JeffLoveness) January 10, 2023

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are once again back as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne/Wasp, respectively. As seen in the new Quantumania trailer above, Scott’s daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), will have a much bigger role in this sequel. Also returning are Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer as Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, respectively.

Additionally, Jonathan Majors will star as Kang, ahead of his larger role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2025. Bill Murray also stars in the film in a mystery role.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17.

What do you think about the new Quantumania trailer? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Astonishing Ant-Man: The Complete Collection

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.