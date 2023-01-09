New Ant-Man 3 Poster Highlights the Film’s Heroic Trio

In just a few hours, the next full-length trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will air during the College Football Playoff national championship game on ESPN. But before the footage drops, Marvel has released a brand new poster for the highly-anticipated sequel. You can check it out for yourself below.

Befitting the psychedelic nature of the Quantum Realm, the new poster leans heavily on bright colors. Scott stands shoulder-to-shoulder with his love interest-turned-partner in crime-fighting, Hope van Dyne/The Wasp, and his teenage daughter, Cassie, who dons her own shrinking suit in the film. To their left, we can also spot Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. And in case there are still doubts about Quantumania finally bringing the overarching plot of The Multiverse Saga into focus, the tagline at the bottom of the poster (“Witness the beginning of a new dynasty”) offers a foreboding hint of things to come. Clearly, the film is a major stepping stone to 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, one of two new Avengers movies currently on Marvel’s release calendar.

Quantumania will kick off Phase Five of the MCU on a rather lean note. Last week, Fandango reported the film’s runtime as 125 minutes. This makes it the longest film in Marvel’s Ant-Man franchise to date. But it’s also considerably shorter than most other MCU films released during the post-Avengers: Endgame era. Presumably, tickets will go on sale as soon as the trailer hits the web later this evening.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17.

