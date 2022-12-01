Lucasfilm Debuts First Trailer For Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

If Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull had been the final word on Harrison Ford’s iconic character, it wouldn’t have been a very satisfying note to go out on. However, the Man in the Hat has one last adventure coming next year. Lucasfilm has released the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5. And with it comes the confirmation of the film’s title: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Within the trailer, John Rhys-Davies reprises his role as Sallah for the first time since Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. By now, Sallah and Indy are old men, and their adventuring days are behind them. But not for long. It seems like Indy just can’t stay out of trouble once there’s something lost that needs to be found.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge co-stars in the film as Indy’s god-daughter, Helena, with Mads Mikkelsen as the primary villain, Voller. Boyd Holbrook also co-stars as Voller’s henchman, Klaber, alongside Toby Jones as Basil and Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mason.

Indiana Jones 5 will hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

