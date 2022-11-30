Antonio Banderas Shares New Info About His Indiana Jones 5 Character

Earlier this month, the filmmakers behind Indiana Jones 5 finally began peeling back the curtain on Harrison Ford’s last outing as the titular adventurer. After years of anticipation, we can finally put names to all the new characters played by familiar stars like Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. However, one newcomer whose part remains shrouded in secrecy is Antonio Banderas. But during a recent sit-down with Collider, Banderas teased that his own role isn’t a very substantial one.

Banderas has been a leading man in Hollywood for most of his professional life. So when news of his Indy 5 casting broke last year, most fans immediately assumed that his character would partake in a lot of the film’s action opposite Ford and his other co-stars. Regardless, Banderas insists that he won’t take up a lot of space in the runtime.

“My character is very little,” revealed Banderas. “It’s almost a cameo. He’s just a friend of Indiana’s character, and he’s looking for him because he needs something from his friend. But he just takes up very little time of the movie, but very happy to be part of a saga that is of the history of motion pictures, obviously.”

If this is really the case, Lucasfilm could have refrained from announcing his casting and treated his role as a surprise for moviegoers on opening night. However, Banderas doesn’t sound disappointed about not having a lot of scenes in the film. He even shared what it delight it was to work alongside Ford, if only for a little while.

“Just the fact that I step on the set, for me, was important,” added Banderas. “And I got to tell you: I had a great time with Harrison. He’s a gentleman on the set and outside of the set. I share some dinners with him and some time, and what a gentleman.”

Indiana Jones 5 will hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

Were you hoping to see Jones play a bigger part in the sequel? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Complete Making of Indiana Jones: The Definitive Story Behind All Four Films

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.