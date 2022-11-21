Yann Demange is the New Director of Marvel’s Blade Reboot

Marvel’s search for a new Blade director has finally come to an end. The studio delayed the film by almost a full year last month following Bassam Tariq’s exit in September. But now, Deadline brings word that Yann Demange has signed on to help the upcoming reboot starring Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire hunter.

Currently, Demange has two feature credits two his name. He made his big-screen directorial debut in 2014 with ’71, which also won him Best Director at the British Independent Film Awards that same year. He followed this up with White Boy Rick in 2018. Demange has also garnered critical acclaim for his TV work as well. In 2020, he directed the first episode of HBO’s Lovecraft Country. As an executive producer on the show, he also shared in its nomination for Outsanding Drama Series at the Emmy Awards in 2021.

According to Deadline’s sources, Blade will feature a “darker tone” than earlier MCU projects. Regardless, fans still shouldn’t expect it to be as dark as the original Blade trilogy starring Wesley Snipes as the title character. Marvel spent weeks meeting with potential directors before giving the job to Demange, who delivered his own exciting take on the property. The studio was initially hoping to start production this month with an eye to release the movie in late 2023. But cameras will instead begin rolling in Atlanta sometime next year.

Tariq was previously attached to direct Blade for over a year before dropping out over scheduling conflicts. However, problems with the film’s script may have also contributed to its recent delay. Rumors began circulating in October that the screenplay was only 90 pages long and very light on action. This might be why Demange isn’t the only new face joining the production. Deadline is also reporting that Emmy nominee Michael Starrbury (Netflix’s When They See Us) is coming aboard to pen a whole new script, replacing earlier scribes like Stacy Osei-Kuffour (HBO’s Watchmen) and Beau DeMayo (Moon Knight).

Blade will hit theaters on September 6, 2024.

Photo Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Brilliant Consulting, INC

