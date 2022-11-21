Ron Howard’s Willow Is Coming Back To Theaters For One Night

This year, the big holiday original series on Disney+ isn’t Marvel or Star Wars related. Instead, it’s Willow, the lighthearted fantasy that serves as a sequel to the feature film that came out in 1988. And in a perfectly timed promotional stunt, Lucasfilm and Disney are bringing director Ron Howard’s Willow back to theaters for one night only on November 28.

The official announcement was made on the Willow Twitter account, which also confirmed that a preview of the series will be included. Additionally, there will be a live question and answer session about the show.

Experience Willow (1988) back on the big screen in a special LIVE event available only in select theaters. See a live Q&A of the new @DisneyPlus Original series #Willow & an exclusive sneak peek of this magical series. Get tickets now: https://t.co/h9YwqBOfjr pic.twitter.com/zOBtHzTI30 — Willow (@WillowOfficial) November 18, 2022

Following his turn as Wicket the Ewok in Return of the Jedi, Warwick Davis headlined the original film as Willow Ufgood, a Nelwyn dwarf who was a novice sorcerer. Willow also turned out to be the unlikely protector of Elora Danan, a human infant who was destined to destroy the evil queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh). Along the way, Willow recruited the aid of the wildly charismatic swordsman, Madmartigan (Val Kilmer). And in turn, Madmartigan won the heart of Bavmorda’s daughter, Sorsha (Joanne Whalley).

Davis and Whalley will both appear in the Disney+ sequel series. However, Kilmer’s ongoing health issues meant that he could not participate. Regardless, the show’s creative team has indicated that Madmartigan will be a part of the story, even if he doesn’t directly appear.

Willow will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 30.

Will you catch the original Willow on the big screen next week? Let us know in comments!

