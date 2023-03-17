Willow Showrunner Says Season 2 Could Still Happen

Earlier this week, word got out that Disney+ had cancelled Willow after a single season. But it turns out all the Hollywood trade publications may have spoken too soon. In a lengthy statement posted to his official Twitter account, Willow creator and showrunner, Jonathan Kasdan, took aim at all the outlets who prematurely reported on the series’ cancellation. In fact, he feels “fairly confident that, if asked, neither I, nor the folks at Lucasfilm, would or have actually characterized it” as the definitive end of Willow Ufgood’s story.

It took over 30 years for Warwick Davis to reprise his role as the title character from Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy film. Unfortunately, when the sequel finally began streaming on Disney+ last fall, some of the reactions were less than flattering, with many fans taking aim at the series’ tonal inconsistencies. Regardless, Kasdan is proud of what they accomplished, and he’s excited to revisit the franchise when the time is right. But for now, the show’s performers are free to pursue other acting jobs.

“The truth is less splashy, but here it is” wrote Kasdan. “A decision was made last week to release our main cast for other series opportunities that may arise for them in the coming year. With all the TV and movies in production around the world, it feels unfair to limit an actor’s availability without a clear sense of when you’re going to need them again. It’s further trivialized by the simple reality that the scripts we’ve been working on require just as many actors (from our first season) with whom no such contractual hold exists. Nothing prevented Annabelle Davis, for example, from taking another show, but you better believe Mims appears in every single Volume II chapter.”

Additionally, Kasdan observed that “production of streaming shows is slowing down across the entire industry.” Because of this, he doesn’t expect Willow to resume filming for at least “the next 12 months.”

Kasdan further indicated that Willow “Volume II” is already written and ready to go, and even offered some hints about when fans can expect should the series be given the chance to continue.

“Volume II is all about courage, desire, acceptance, and the comedy and beauty to be found in even the darkest places and moments,” teased Kasdan. “It’s about the enemies we must inevitably confront, both without and, often far more insidiously, from within. But, above all, it’s about the ineffable and enduring magic of friendship.”

All eight episodes of Willow are currently streaming on Disney+.

