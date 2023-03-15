Disney+ Cancels Willow After a Single Season

Last year, Disney+ and Lucasfilm released Willow, an original series that served as a sequel to the 1988 fantasy film of the same name that was directed by Ron Howard. It was positioned to be the primary fantasy show on Disney+, but that mantle will have to fall on some other series. Via Deadline, Willow has been cancelled after only a single season.

The report doesn’t offer a specific reason for the cancellation, but it notes that it “did not have the zeitgeist cultural impact of the original.” Additionally, Deadline’s story states that “Willow remains an important IP in the Lucasfilm library, so it may be revisited in the future.”

Warwick Davis reprised his role from the film as Willow Ufgood, the diminutive sorcerer who was recruited by Princess Kit Tanthalos (Ruby Cruz) to help her rescue her brother, Airk (Dempsey Bryk), from the forces of darkness. The rest of their rescue party included Erin Kellyman as Jade, Tony Revolori as Prince Graydon, Amar Chadha-Patel as Thraxus Boorman, and Ellie Bamber as Elora Danan.

All eight episodes of Willow, and the original film, are streaming on Disney+.

