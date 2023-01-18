Willow Making-Of Documentary Hits Disney+ Next Week

The jury’s still out on Willow’s chances of getting another season on Disney+. But as of last week, the storybook is closed on the Nelwyn’s latest adventure. So this is the perfect time to examine how he was brought back to screens after a 34-year absence. Lucasfilm has just premiered the trailer for Willow: Behind the Magic, a new making-of documentary that gives fans a lighthearted glimpse into how Warwick Davis’ longstanding wish to reprise his iconic role finally became a heartwarming reality.

Although Disney+ has released lots of making-of documentaries in the past, this isn’t your average behind-the-scenes look at a show’s production. As usual, fans can look forward to new insights from the creative team, including executive producers Jonathan Kasdan and Michelle Rejwan. But when it’s time to hear from the series’ headliner, don’t expect Davis to heap praise on anyone other than himself. Several of the franchise’s new cast members even (jokingly) recall instances when Davis couldn’t keep his ego in check during filming, like when he went to great lengths to avoid being upstaged by Ellie Bamber (Elora Danan) or Christian Slater (Allagash).

You can watch the trailer for the special in the player below.

Despite its playful approach, Behind the Magic still features all the trappings of your standard documentary. For example, viewers will learn how the actors trained to perform some of the series’ most memorable action scenes. And if creature design is your main interest, look no further. The special also reveals how the crew brought all of the show’s mythical beasts to life. This includes Kenneth the mudmander, who was rendered using practical effects.

Willow: Behind the Magic arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 15.

