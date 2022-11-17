First Disney+ Willow Reactions Praise Warwick Davis, Fun Factor

Yesterday, the first episodes of the Disney+ Willow series screened at a premiere in London. Furthermore, this also raised the social-media embargo for critics who saw the first three via screeners. So unlike a lot of movie premiere first reactions, plenty of these just came from folks who watched a watermarked version on their computers and devices at home. Nonetheless, they all seem happy about the return of Warwick Davis’ Willow Ufgood, the fantasy hero from 1988’s Willow, who’s been waiting a long time for a sequel.

#Willow is a legacy sequel done right! A surge of nostalgia wrapped in a compelling and entertaining story. A proper continuation of a film that many hold near and dear to their hearts. Seeing Warwick Davis on screen again brought such a smile to my face. A win for @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/1ECi0Fzr8R — Joshua Ryan (@MrMovieGuy86) November 16, 2022

WILLOW is BACK! The series is a welcomed return to the magical & dangerous world of #Willow Ufgood. It has the charm, wittiness, & sense of adventure like the film. The newbies fit in well w/ the returning cast. Fans, we have been waiting decades for this & it was worth it. pic.twitter.com/rhVX2OyKyP — Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) November 16, 2022

Some even seem to like it better than the original.

With 3 episodes #Willow offers unexpected thematic maturity & character depth to counter-balance the magical whimsy from the original film.

The ever-charming Warwick Davis leads a ragtag group of heroes on top of great thrills & fun action. BOORMAN= my favourite character pic.twitter.com/q5Tzm1Znqy — Ren Geekness (@RenGeekness) November 16, 2022

After the first 3 episodes of Willow, I’m REALLY digging it. Of course, it’s great to see Warwick Davis back as the iconic character, but it is the newcomers who are stealing the show. An adventure fantasy that will have long time fans & new ones hooked from the start! #Willow pic.twitter.com/9dNovKiCw4 — Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky (@MamasGeeky) November 16, 2022

Still, the nostalgia driven by the returning actors can’t be beat.

#Willow embodies what made the original film so beloved. The classic fairy tale fantasy adventure is back with a modern sensibility. I’m thrilled to see Warwick Davis & Joanne Whalley reprise their roles as Willow & Sorsha, as they are the series’ heart and soul. pic.twitter.com/stUNPlv018 — Christian Eulinberg (@FilmOptixPod) November 16, 2022

#WILLOW is GREAT! Episodes 1-3 raise the stakes without sacrificing the original’s signature charm, humor, and fun.

It is a much-needed fantastical, magical escape with plenty of action and surprises. The bond between the characters is its heart, and Warwick Davis is at his BEST! pic.twitter.com/K7WbGIgFOw — John Hoey (@JohnnyHoey) November 16, 2022

The new #Willow coming to Disney+ is a sequel that was worth the wait. Great action, humor, fantasy, and fantastic new characters. Last week, we spoke with showrunner Jon Kasdan about its origins, keeping legacy elements, and more. No spoilers here.https://t.co/1B2jb24Wi0 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 16, 2022

Not everyone was fully aboard, but this is hardly an outright pan:

Had the chance to watch the first 3 episodes of #Willow and…well, I don’t know. I love the characters and it’s clear the actors are having a blast with genuine chemistry between them all. Dug the humor and interactions, but the story feels like one fantasy trope after another. pic.twitter.com/Oz7Rsh2FRy — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) November 16, 2022

Full reviews are embargoed until Nov 30, by which time critics will have access to seven episodes. In the meantime, here’s the social media preview of our take:

Episodes 1-3 of #Willow play like a refreshing antidote to the Very Serious Fantasy shows we’ve been seeing lately, with more of a Princess Bride type of tone. Not a fan of ending each episode with a modern pop song cover (I’m not kidding), but the casual vibe is nice. — Luke Y. That Guy (@LYTrules) November 17, 2022

