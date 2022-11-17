First Disney+ Willow Reactions Praise Warwick Davis, Fun Factor

Yesterday, the first episodes of the Disney+ Willow series screened at a premiere in London. Furthermore, this also raised the social-media embargo for critics who saw the first three via screeners. So unlike a lot of movie premiere first reactions, plenty of these just came from folks who watched a watermarked version on their computers and devices at home. Nonetheless, they all seem happy about the return of Warwick Davis’ Willow Ufgood, the fantasy hero from 1988’s Willow, who’s been waiting a long time for a sequel.

Some even seem to like it better than the original.

Still, the nostalgia driven by the returning actors can’t be beat.

Not everyone was fully aboard, but this is hardly an outright pan:

Full reviews are embargoed until Nov 30, by which time critics will have access to seven episodes. In the meantime, here’s the social media preview of our take:

