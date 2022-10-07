Margot Robbie Endorses Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker 2

Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn is one of our favorite parts of the DCEU. However, when Todd Phillips announced that Joker would be getting a sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, it was also revealed Lady Gaga will be costarring alongside Phoenix in a role likely to be Harley Quinn. Regardless, Robbie is very happy for Gaga and shared her excitement about the sequel in an interview with MTV News.

“It makes me so happy, because I said from the very beginning is all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed on,” said Robbie. “From great actor to great actor. It’s kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth. And I feel like in not so many cases, are they female characters, like Queen Elizabeth I, which I got to have a crack at as well… It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

Despite no official confirmation of Gaga’s role, the phrase, “folie à deux,” means “shared madness by two people. This has been speculated to mean that Gaga will play some version of Harley alongside Phoenix’s Joker.

You can watch the full interview below. The Harley Quinn conversation begins at 8:13.

Joker: Folie à Deux begins production in December, and it will arrive in theaters on October 4, 2024.

