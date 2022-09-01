Brendan Gleeson Joins the Cast of Joker: Folie à Deux

Todd Phillips is adding more star power to his highly-anticipated Joker sequel. According to Deadline, Brendan Gleeson has joined the cast of Joker: Folie à Deux in a supporting role. Unfortunately, the identity of his character is still a mystery for now.

Rumor has it that Folie à Deux is being developed as a musical, much of which will take place in Arkham Asylum. Earlier this week, Variety reported that it remains the only upcoming DC movie with an official greenlight to move forward. But this is bound to change in the near future, especially with the recent news that The Batman 2 just gained another screenwriter in Mattson Tomlin. Dan Lin is also in talks to take over for Walter Hamada as DC’s new film & TV chief. However, it’s unclear if Folie à Deux is one of the projects he’d be overseeing if his deal goes through.

Gleeson is currently gearing up for the release of his next movie, The Banshees of Inisherin, which premieres at the Venice Film Festival next week and, incidentally, finds him starring alongside two other big-screen Batman villains—Colin Farrell (Penguin) and Barry Keoghan (Joker). He also appeared in The Tragedy of Macbeth last year and is still widely remembered for playing Mad-Eye Moody in the Harry Potter franchise. On the small screen, Gleeson previously headlined Mr. Mercedes and also starred in Showtime’s The Comey Rule in 2020.

Joaquin Phoenix is reprising his role as Arthur Fleck in the film, sharing top billing with Lady Gaga, who is also joining the cast as Harley Quinn. Additionally, Zazie Beetz is coming back as Sophie Dumond, Arthur’s love interest from the first movie. Phillips is returning to direct the sequel from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joker collaborator Scott Silver.

Production on Joker: Folie à Deux will begin this December. Warner Bros. will release the film in theaters on October 4, 2024.

Who do you think Gleeson is playing in the sequel? Let us know in the comment section below!

