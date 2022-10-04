Super Mario Bros. Releases Movie Poster Before Thursday’s Trailer Drop

Gamers are one step closer to getting their first look at Universal’s long-in-the-works Super Mario Bros. movie. Last month, Nintendo confirmed that the film’s teaser trailer would premiere during New York Comic-Con on October 6. And with two days left until the big reveal, the studio has released a brand new teaser poster to get fans ready for the upcoming footage.

The poster shows Mario surveying the vast expanse of the Mushroom Kingdom, the vibrant setting from the original video games. Plot details are still under wraps, but the image hints at a Wizard of Oz-style journey where the character has to make his way to Princess Peach’s castle, bouncing from one platform to the next just like in his classic NES adventures. Overall, the design sticks close to that of his modern console appearances—in fact, this could just as easily be a promo for Mario’s next game on the Nintendo Switch.

You can check out the full teaser poster below.

Thursday. Official teaser trailer. Live on Nintendo Direct. pic.twitter.com/Ttrpn5TXJ5 — Super Mario Movie (@supermariomovie) October 4, 2022

Chris Pratt leads the cast of Super Mario Bros. as the voice of the title character, who’s been a major staple of video game culture since his first Donkey Kong appearance in 1981. Anya Taylor-Joy costars as Princess Peach, the ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom. Other cast members include Charlie Day as Luigi), Jack Black as Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic co-directed the film from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel and a story by Ed Skudder.

Super Mario Bros. will hit theaters on April 7, 2023.

What do you think of the first poster for the film? Are you excited to watch the teaser trailer this week? Let us know in the comment section below!

