Super Mario Bros.’ First Teaser Trailer Arrives Next Month

Earlier this year, Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment moved their upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated feature from December 21 of this year to April 7, 2023. The studios didn’t offer a specific reason for the delay. Regardless, our first look at the Italian plumber’s return to theaters is much closer than we thought. The first teaser for the film will premiere during next month’s New York Comic-Con festivities on Thursday, October 6 at 4pm ET. You can check out the official announcement below.

A new Super Mario movie has been in the works since 2018, with Nintendo producing alongside Universal and Illumination. The film marks the first time that the title character has headlined his own movie since 1993, when Bob Hoskins played the role in what is now considered to be one of the worst movies ever made. Regardless, animation is probably the better way to go. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are co-directing the new film from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel and a story by Ed Skudder.

Join us October 6th at 4pm ET for the teaser trailer premiere of Nintendo & Illumination’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. film, releasing April 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/1jEFnlvCnU — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) September 22, 2022

Chris Pratt stars in the film as the voice of Mario, a casting choice that many fans still aren’t sold on. But perhaps next month’s trailer will finally change that. It also helps that the movie has original Mario voice actor Charles Martinet’s seal of approval. In fact, rumor has it that he even has a cameo role as a mystery character.

The supporting cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Are you excited to see new footage from the movie next month? Let us know in the comment section below!

