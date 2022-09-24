Marvel Artist Explains His Design For Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder featured a number of twists and turns over the course of its two-hour runtime. But the film arguably saved one of its biggest surprises for (almost) last. In a mid-credits scene, Russell Crowe’s Zeus, still nursing a wound from his fight with Thor earlier in the movie, ruminates on how far the gods have fallen during the age of superheroes. To carry out his vengeance, he turns to his own son, Hercules, with Ted Lasso breakout Brett Goldstein playing the character in his live-action debut.

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park is ready to discuss how he went about designing the MCU’s take on the legendary Greek strongman. Speaking with ComicBookMovie.com, Park admitted that he’s been a fan of Hercules for decades. But he also may have dropped a big hint about Marvel’s plans for the character.

“I got to design that one which was really fun because before I designed it, I had just finished watching [Brett] in Ted Lasso,” said Park. “I love that show. And the first time I saw he was this character, I said, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s going to play Hercules?’ I went to designing that and, again, growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s with Marvel Comics, he was part of The Avengers.”

Whether Goldstein reprises his role in one of Marvel’s upcoming Avengers movies remains to be seen. For now, Park is just grateful to have had the chance to design his character, especially since he had no way of knowing if the studio would pick him for the job. Regardless, many fans seem happy with the finished product, which largely stays true to Hercules’ comic book appearances.

“It becomes a question every time we do a design, ‘How comic-accurate can you be?’” explained Park. “I did a lot of different versions and one got picked. We got to see it in the end credits and that was such a treat to be able to see that and also fun to be in the audience whether it was in the premiere or when I watched it after with a regular audience to see the reaction. That’s always the final cherry on top.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is now available to own on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital. The film is also currently streaming on Disney+.

Were you happy with Park’s design for Hercules’ in the film? Are you excited to see Goldstein return for more MCU adventures? Let us know in the comment section below!

