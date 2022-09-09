Thor: Love And Thunder’s Latest VFX Changes Are Met With Criticism

Money doesn’t always solve anything. In the case of Thor: Love and Thunder, a $250 million budget couldn’t fix pivotal scenes involving VFX. One of the complaints about the film revolved around some questionable CGI. One scene, in particular, involving Heimdall’s son, Axl, garnered criticism upon its release. VFX changes.

In the scene, a projection of Axl’s speaks with Thor about Gorr and what he did to the Asgardian children. The ghost-like Axl did not look great in the theater. With the film’s arrival on Disney+, Twitter user, @comicxbook, pointed out that the studio adjusted the VFX in the scene, tweeting they “patched” it together. Unfortunately, the alteration appears to be even worse than the original effects.

they patched Thor: Love and Thunder for the Disney+ version and it looks even worse now 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/cMMv9zigfB — ❓❓0❓ (@comicxbook) September 8, 2022

This would not be the first time that Disney has adjusted the CGI for a Marvel program on the streamer. Fans initially complained about the VFX for Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk in the teaser trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Marvel subsequently adjusted the CGI and released a new and improved trailer at Comic-Con.

Despite the CGI issues and other problems with the film, Thor: Love and Thunder brought in $340 million domestically. It is currently the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2022. In the film, Thor teams up with Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster to defeat the serial killer known as Gorr the God Butcher.

