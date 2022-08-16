The Flash’s Ezra Miller In Treatment For “Complex Mental Health Issues”

It’s been a busy year for The Flash‘s Ezra Miller, but not in the way that Warner Bros. was hoping for. The star of the studio’s $200 million to $250 million superhero flick hasn’t been able to stay out of the limelight or out of trouble. That includes multiple arrests and more recently, charges of felony burglary. Now, via Variety, Miller has finally come forward and issued a statement apologizing for these very bad decisions while promising to seek treatment for “complex mental health issues.”

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” said Miller in the statement. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Why did Miller wait this long to seek help? It’s probably because Warner Bros. informally floated the idea of cancelling The Flash entirely if Miller didn’t take these exact steps. This is a prime example of negotiating through the trades. Miller apparently got the message.

Deadline notes that “Miller’s long time CAA agent, Warner Bros, and other close knit colleagues, friends, and family” attempted to convince the actor to seek treatment before now. Variety also had an update on Miller’s various legal problems. Regarding the two Hawaii arrests for harassment and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, the former charge was dismissed while the latter charge was settled with “a $500 fine and $30 in court costs.” The more pressing matter is that Miller is facing a September 26 date in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division to be arraigned on the burglary charges.

Miller has also been accused of sexual abuse and of grooming an 18-year-old woman named Tokata Iron Eyes while she was still a minor. In turn, Iron Eyes has denied the charges that were made by her parents. But Miller has also been served a temporary harassment prevention order on behalf of a mother and her 12-year-old child.

The Flash will hit theaters on June 23, 2023. At least for now.

What do you think about Miller’s statement? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Flash/Impulse: Runs in the Family

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.