Warner Bros Develops The Flash Movie Contingency Plans

On the heels of yesterday’s reveal that Ezra Miller showed up for reshoots on The Flash this summer, even after most of their legal troubles surfaced, Warner Bros. may be in damage-control mode. The fact that Miller made themselves available after arrests in Hawaii and other accusations, and prior only to the recent charge of alcohol burglary, indicated that the studio most likely did not care about the actor’s reputation. But today The Hollywood Reporter indicates they may feel the pressure now. And seem to be floating three Flash movie contingency plans.

The story also reveals that Miller has been traveling with their mother recently, which sounds like an interesting wrinkle. Apparently, either Miller’s mother or somebody else has indicated Miller may be ready to seek professional help. Per THR, “If that help happens, Miller, who goes by they/them pronouns, could give an interview at some point explaining their erratic behavior over the past few years. The actor could then do limited press for The Flash, and the movie would open in cinemas as planned.”

Option 2: If Miller does not cooperate, release the movie anyway. Ignore the actor as much as possible, and recast the role going forward. Most of us have assumed this was the most likely scenario.

Then there’s the nuclear option. “Things go from bad to worse, with the situation with Miller deteriorating. This would see Warners killing the movie outright, as it could not be reshot with a different actor. Miller plays multiple characters and is in almost every scene.” Unlike with Batgirl, the window to scrap the movie as a tax write-off casualty of the WB/Discovery merger has likely passed. The company would probably have to hope for an insurance payout in the drastic scenario.

In reality, Warner Bros. is likely using the press to play hardball in negotiations with Miller. The actor stands to lose plenty if their biggest starring role to date gets cancelled completely. Indicating for the first time that that’s a real possibility sounds like a tactic to force Miller into a deal.

What do you think the best Flash movie contingency plan is? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: Flash/Impulse: Runs in the Family

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.