Vermont Police Charge The Flash’s Ezra Miller With Felony Burglary

Last week, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav assured investors that The Flash will still be heading to theaters in 2023 despite the ongoing legal issues with the film’s star, Ezra Miller. But not even a week later, Miller is once again in hot water. Via Variety, Vermont State Police have charged Miller with “felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.”

According to the police report, the incident took place on May 1 when the homeowners notified the police that someone had stolen several bottles of alcohol from their residence. Police reportedly charged Miller after reviewing surveillance videos and taking statements from the owners.

Varity also notes that police caught up with Miller on August 7, and the actor was not arrested. Instead, police issued a citation for Miller to appear in Vermont Superior Court on September 26. That will be Miller’s arraignment hearing.

This is only the latest PR nightmare for WB following Miller’s previous arrests in Hawaii for disorderly conduct, harassment, and second-degree assault. Miller has also been accused of grooming a young woman named Tokata Iron Eyes by her parents. However Iron Eyes recently spoke to Insider and denied all of the allegations made by her mother and father. Regardless, Miller has also been accused of harassing and even assaulting women in Iceland and Germany.

Up to this point, Warner Bros. hasn’t wavered from putting The Flash in theaters. It’s a $200 million to $250 million production that is largely in the can, with Miller in almost every scene of the film. Replacing Miller would essentially require the entire movie to be reshot, and that’s never been seriously considered. But WB’s strategy of hoping that Miller can stay out of trouble doesn’t appear to be working.

For now, The Flash is still scheduled to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.

