Warner Bros. Says the Black Canary Film Is Still In Development For HBO Max

When Warner Bros. Discovery cancelled HBO Max’s Batgirl movie, it left fans wondering if other DC shows and films would face a similar fate. So far, we know that Strange Adventures is dead and Green Lantern is continuing. James Gunn has also indicated that Peacemaker season 2 is safe. Additionally, TVLine is reporting that Warner Bros. spokesperson has confirmed that the Black Canary film also remains in development at HBO Max.

That is surprising considering that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has indicated that Batgirl was cancelled “to protect the brand.” He also stated that DC movie projects were being geared towards theatrical releases and not HBO Max originals. It’s hard to see how a Black Canary HBO Max movie would fit in with that strategy. Regardless, WBD hasn’t pulled the plug on it at this time.

It’s also highly unlikely that another HBO Max movie would get a $90 million budget that Batgirl had under the current WBD regime. One of Zaslav’s complaints about the Batgirl movie is that it didn’t have the spectacle of a theatrical film. If Black Canary goes forward with a much smaller budget, it’s unlikely to fare any better than Batgirl in terms of action and special effects.

Jurnee Smollett is reportedly attached to reprise her role as Dinah Lance/Black Canary from the Birds of Prey movie. That film came out a month before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and made only $201.9 million worldwide. This suggests that any continuation in theaters is unlikely, which is probably why Smollett’s comeback was planned for HBO Max.

Lovecraft Country’s Misha Green is said to be writing the script for the Black Canary movie. But given recent events at the parent company, we’ll believe it’s happening when it actually goes into casting and production.

Do you think that Black Canary will really get her own HBO Max movie? Let us know in the comment section below!

