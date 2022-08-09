Report: The Green Lantern Series Is Still Alive At HBO Max

Over the weekend, Kevin Smith revealed that DC’s anthology series, Strange Adventures, had been cancelled by HBO Max. This wasn’t terribly surprising in the wake of the Batgirl movie getting shelved for a multimillion dollar tax write off. Smith openly predicted that HBO Max’s Green Lantern series would be the next DC project to get the axe. However, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter suggests that Green Lantern is still going forward at HBO Max.

While THR confirms that Strange Adventures is dead, it states that Green Lantern “remains on track at the streamer.” According to THR’s sources, “all involved are taking their time with the effects-heavy show — the priciest series Berlanti Productions has ever mounted — in order to get it right.” That might explain why there have been very few concrete updates about Green Lantern for almost a year.

So far, what we know is that the Green Lantern series is planned as a ten-episode first season that touches upon several different eras from the comics. Jeremy Irvine will play Alan Scott, the first Green Lantern from Earth and “a closeted gay F.B.I. Agent living on earth in 1941.” Finn Wittrock was also cast as Guy Gardner, the Green Lantern of 1984. Other Lanterns slated to appear include the beloved Green Lantern trainer, Kilowog, modern GLs Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz, and Sinestro, the fierce warrior who is destined to betray the Green Lantern Corps.

Arrowverse veteran Greg Berlanti is writing and executive producing the series. Superman & Lois helmer Lee Toland Krieger will direct the first two episodes. When the show will premiere on HBO Max is anyone’s guess.

