Zazie Beetz in Talks To Return For Joker: Folie à Deux

Arthur Fleck’s love interest from Todd Phillips’ Joker will officially have a role to play in the upcoming sequel. According to Deadline, Zazie Beetz is in talks to reprise her role as Sophie Dumond in Joker: Folie à Deux.

The original Joker introduced Sophie as a single mom who lived in the same building as Arthur (Joaquin Phoenix) and his mother. The movie made it seem as though Sophie and Arthur were dating. But in one of the film’s later scenes, it was revealed that Arthur had simply been imagining their romance the whole time. That’s why Sophie was so shocked to find Arthur sitting on her sofa. Since she didn’t appear again in the film, some viewers theorized that Arthur killed her before leaving. However, Phillips later confirmed that she survived. Phillips also filmed a scene that showed Sophie watching Arthur’s appearance on Murray Franklin’s talk show, but it didn’t make the final cut.

Phoenix is reprising his role as Arthur/Joker in the film alongside newcomer Lady Gaga, who will play Harley Quinn. The sequel is reportedly being developed as a musical. But luckily, Beetz can sing just as well as either of her co-stars can. She recently got to show off her musical talent in The Harder They Fall, which premiered on Netflix last year. Beetz also endorsed the sequel’s musical approach in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, believing it makes “wonderful sense” to continue Arthur’s story this way.

Beetz can currently be seen in Bullet Train, which reunited her with Deadpool 2 director David Leitch. She also continues to appear on FX’s Atlanta and recently co-starred in Amazon Prime’s Invincible. As for whether she will reprise her role as Domino in Deadpool 3, fans will just have to wait and see.

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024. Production will begin in December.

