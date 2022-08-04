Lady Gaga Confirms She’s Starring In Joker: Folie À Deux

Yesterday, Warner Bros. Pictures finally set a fall 2024 debut for the Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. Now, the Joker seemingly has his leading lady. Singer and actress Lady Gaga has confirmed earlier reports that she will co-star in the film alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Back in June, Lady Gaga (whose real name is Stefani Germanotta) was linked to the role of Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn. Gaga’s tweet on her official account appears to confirm that as well. It also lends further credence to the rumor that the sequel will be a musical.

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

Although Gaga is primarily known as a musician, she does have some significant acting credits under her belt. She c0-starred in Bradley Cooper’s remake of A Star Is Born, and headlined American Horror Story: Hotel. Her other films also include Machete Kills, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and House of Gucci.

The Joker movie wasn’t exactly comic book accurate, but it did tell its own version of Joker’s origin by introducing him as a failed comedian named Arthur Fleck. Over the course of the film, Arthur gave into his mental illness and embraced his new persona. If the sequel follows the relationship between Joker and Harley, he may meet her while she is treating him in a mental asylum.

Todd Phillips is once again directing the sequel, and he co-wrote the script with his Joker collaborator Scott Silver. Warner Bros. will release Joker: Folie à Deux on October 4, 2024.

What do you think about Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn? Let us know in the comment section below!

