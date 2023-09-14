Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord Gameplay Trailer Shows off VR Ghost Hunting

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and nDreams have released an official gameplay trailer for their upcoming VR title Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord.

Revealed during today’s PlayStation State of Play stream, the Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord gameplay trailer previews a multiplayer VR adventure set against the backdrop of San Francisco. It highlights such features as upgradeable ghost-hunting equipment and a roster of customizable characters to play as.

Check out the gameplay trailer for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord below:

What to expect from Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Rise of the Ghost Lord launches for the PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest 2 this October — just in time for Halloween. “Strap on your proton pack and step into the world of Ghostbusters in immersive virtual reality. Run your Ghostbusters HQ in a new city, San Francisco, and unravel a rich mystery in a new chapter for the Ghostbusters universe,” an official synopsis for the game reads.

“Wield iconic equipment as you track, blast, and trap ghosts in gripping encounters across an extensive and engrossing campaign,” it continues. “Go it alone, or as a team with up to three friends in co-op to defeat a ghastly new threat — the Ghost Lord. Continue the Ghostbusters’ legacy, protect the city from fiendish ghosts, and experience all the humor and frights from the beloved franchise.”

Ghostbusters returns to the video game realm

The Ghostbusters franchise is certainly no stranger to video game adaptations. In fact, the first Ghostbusters tie-in game came out in 1984, the selfsame year the original film starring Bill Murray debuted in theaters. Many more games have released in the years since, with the most recent one — Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed — arriving in 2022. Perhaps the most acclaimed of the bunch, however, is 2009’s Ghostbusters: The Video Game, which acts as a direct sequel to the 1989 film Ghostbusters II.

Furthermore, the VR-exclusive Rise of the Ghost Lord arrives as the Ghostbusters franchise prepares for its return to the big screen. Following a recent delay, the untitled sequel to 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife is due to hit theaters on March 29, 2024. The upcoming release marks the fourth main-series Ghostbusters film, and the franchise’s fifth cinematic entry overall.

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord releases on Thursday, October 26 for PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest 2.