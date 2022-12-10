Ghostbusters Enter Virtual Reality In Rise of the Ghost Lord Trailer

Back in April, Sony announced that a Ghostbuster VR game was coming to Meta Quest 2. But during The Game Awards, the title was formally announced as Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord. Along with that news came a trailer that includes a voiceover from one of the original Ghostbusters. But pointedly, the hero of this adventure is you, and potentially three of your online friends.

Within the trailer, Ernie Hudson lends his voice as Winston Zeddemore. And after the events of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Winston is the man who is keeping the team’s legacy alive. However, the latest video game in the franchise is taking place outside of the familiar confines of New York City. Instead, the action is taking place in San Francisco as the enigmatic Ghost Lord threats to unleash the supernatural on the west coast.

Here’s the official description for the game:

“Strap on your proton pack and step into the world of Ghostbusters in immersive virtual reality. Run your Ghostbusters HQ in a new city, San Francisco, and unravel a rich mystery in a new chapter for the Ghostbusters universe.

Wield iconic equipment as you track, blast, and trap ghosts in gripping encounters across an extensive and engrossing campaign. Go it alone, or as a team with up to three friends in co-op to defeat a ghastly new threat – the Ghost Lord. Continue the Ghostbusters’ legacy, protect the city from fiendish ghosts, and experience all the humor and frights from the beloved franchise.”

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghostlord will hit Meta Quest 2 and PSVR2 in 2023.

