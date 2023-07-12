Hellboy Throws Hands in Web of Wyrd Gameplay Trailer

Upstream Arcade and Good Shephard Entertainment have released an official gameplay trailer for Hellboy Web of Wyrd.

Shared by Xbox, the Web of Wyrd gameplay trailer shows Hellboy doing what he does best: fighting demons and taking names. In the upcoming video game, the iconic Cambion superhero is voiced by none other than the late, great Lance Reddick in one of his final posthumous roles.

Check out the gameplay trailer for Hellboy Web of Wyrd below:

Web of Wyrd is developed by Upstream and published by Good Shephard in association with Dark Horse Comics. Described as an “action-brawler-roguelite,” the game allows players to “[p]lay as Hellboy and punch, dodge, and blast your way through the mysterious Web of Wyrd.” The gameplay trailer advertises the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S versions of Web of Wyrd. However, the game will also be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd carries on Big Red’s legacy

Of course, Web of Wyrd is only the latest addition to the ever-growing Hellboy franchise. Created by legendary comic book writer and artist Mike Mignola, the half-demon hero has been a staple of Dark Horse‘s publishing line for 30 years. What’s more, Big Red has been adapted into live-action on multiple occasions.

Ron Perlman starred as the eponymous character in the 2004 film Hellboy and its 2008 sequel, Hellboy II: The Golden Army. Guillermo del Toro wrote and directed both features. A Hellboy reboot film hit theaters in 2019, with David Harbour taking over the title role. Another reboot titled Hellboy: The Crooked Man is currently in the works. Jack Kesy is attached to star.

In the meantime, Web of Wyrd is hardly Big Red’s first brush with video games. A game titled Hellboy: Dogs of the Night released for the PC in 2000. The game was later ported to the original PlayStation and re-released as Hellboy: Asylum Seeker in 2003. Another game titled Hellboy: The Science of Evil released for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Portable in 2008 as a tie-in for the del Toro films. More recently, Hellboy appeared as a DLC guest fighter in the 2017 DC game Injustice 2.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd does not yet have a release date.